$871.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce $871.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.90 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $804.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $13.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,304.58. 72,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,383.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,467.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,225.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.