$891.75 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $891.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.93. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

