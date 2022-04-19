9,710 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,247 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

