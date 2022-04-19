Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

