Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

