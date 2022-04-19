Abbrea Capital LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

CCI opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

