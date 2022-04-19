Abbrea Capital LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $261.47 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

