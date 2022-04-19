Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

