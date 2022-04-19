Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,021,048 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

