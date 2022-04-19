ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AAVMY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

