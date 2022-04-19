ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AAVMY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.