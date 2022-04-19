Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Absci has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

