Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.75 on Friday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

