Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.75 on Friday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
