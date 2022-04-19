Adappter Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.71 Million (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adappter Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.32 or 0.07461922 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,335.25 or 1.00002894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token was first traded on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,960,497,045 coins and its circulating supply is 748,100,180 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

