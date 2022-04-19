ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $41.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT opened at $13.47 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

