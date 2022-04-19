Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in América Móvil by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of AMX opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

