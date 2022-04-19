Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75.

