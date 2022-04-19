Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.17.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.