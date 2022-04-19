Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives $2,186.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,186.67.

Several research firms recently commented on ADYYF. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded up $56.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,845.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,509.20 and a 12-month high of $3,300.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,962.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,394.84.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

