Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of AFMD opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Affimed by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

