Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Medifast by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $8.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.49. The company had a trading volume of 127,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

