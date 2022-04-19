Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,924 shares of company stock worth $3,966,855. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. 267,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,923. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.