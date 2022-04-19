Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,357,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,856. The company has a market capitalization of $276.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

