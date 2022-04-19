Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $595.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

