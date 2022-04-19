Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 146,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $7,513,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

BCC stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 215,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,269. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.