Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,416 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.