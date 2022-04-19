Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.41. The stock had a trading volume of 542,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,781. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.