Aigang Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $232,602.32 and approximately $1,382.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

