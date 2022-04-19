AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$903.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.65. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$30.94 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.