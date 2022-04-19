AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.29.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

