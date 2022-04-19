Alchemix (ALCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.59 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $79.58 or 0.00192811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $99.40 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00034358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00104914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,480,914 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,065 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

