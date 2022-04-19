Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.08 Million

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to announce $766.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $781.30 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $634.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

