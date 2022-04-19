Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,789 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after buying an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,541,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,881. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $170.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

