Alphastar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.28. 23,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,528. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

