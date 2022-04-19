Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $138.29. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.