Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.