Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.88.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.