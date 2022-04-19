Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 339.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

