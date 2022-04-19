Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.13. 23,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,298. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

