Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

