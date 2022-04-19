Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,992. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.