Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fortinet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.61.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

