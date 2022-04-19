Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,087. The firm has a market cap of $376.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 241,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,651. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

