Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

ALTO stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $485.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $385.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.