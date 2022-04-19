AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,653,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,999,297. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

