American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,848 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,497,479 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

