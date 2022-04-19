American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.05

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 280030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

