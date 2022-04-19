American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $102.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.48.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

