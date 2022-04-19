American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

