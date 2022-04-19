American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. 271,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 444,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

