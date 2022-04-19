AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

ABC traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $162.96. 19,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,987. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

